Golden Child give a little behind-the-scene peek in jacket filming video for 'Pump It Up'

Golden Child continues to pump things up for their upcoming single 'Pump It Up'.

The boys have been showing off various concepts so far through photos and videos. On this particular 'teaser', the boys take fans for a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of their jacket filming video. The boys are dressed up in pilot outfits, and Daeyeol jokes that they had fun filming because they were able to pretend they were on an airplane while they couldn't actually because of the current situation. The boys also have their casual concept photos and have the most fun just playing around with one another.

Golden Child's 2nd single album 'Pump It Up' as well as the boys' new title track of the same name, will be released this October 7 at 6 PM KST.