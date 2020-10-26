Korean netizens have mixed feelings about SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa

11

It has been recently announced that SM Entertainment will be launching a new girl group named aespa.

Various news outlets published the announcement as the girl group released their group logo along with a teaser clip. On October 27 KST, they unveiled the first member of the group through various teaser images.

After the announcement of the new girl group has been made, Korean netizens have been sharing their opinions on an online community. Many Korean netizens have stated the girl group's name is pretty while others state it is strange.

There are other netizens who speculate that SM Entertainment had expedited the debut of the girl group due to the recent attitude controversy with another girl group member.

Netizens' Comments:

"SM probably hurried the debut of this group because of Irene. lol."

"Not too excited about the new girl group."

"SM should teach this group about having a good personality."

"I don't like their name. Looks weird and has a weird meaning."

"I think I like the name it's unique. I'm so used to girl groups having long names but this one has three syllables."

"Aespa sounds like some kind of superpower. lol."

"I'm glad there's another girl group coming out but the timing..."

"Aespa must sound okay in English. Sounds weird in Korean."

"I'm excited about SM's new girl group. But do they need to debut them now? at a time like this?"

"They could have debuted next year. Much better than debuting at the year-end."

"The name sounds like it would have international members."

katiecat0290
32 minutes ago

Tbh, I understand and feel both sides. The girls deserve to debut and will be debuting anyway, so I just tuck any reservations away and it's just excitement left.

pink_oracle
8 minutes ago

I feel bad that the girls debut will now be considered damage control for Irene's poor judgement.

