SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa unveils their first member

aespa began unveiling their members on October 27 at midnight KST.
SM Entertainment previously announced its new girl group. It has been six years since the company last released a girl group and are preparing to release another.
The first member to be unveiled is member Winter. The concept photo of the member gives off a fantasy-like virtual world with colors of purple and pink.
aespa will be making their debut in November of this year. So stay tuned until all the members are revealed!
