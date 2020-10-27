8

Hyoyeon x DJ Raiden announce comeback with a new single 'Think About Me'

AKP STAFF

Hyoyeon will be returning with a new collaboration single with her partner in crime, DJ Raiden!

The duo will be releasing a new pop single this coming October 30 at 6 PM KST titled "Think About Me". The song features a powerful bass rhythm, a catchy hook, and lyrics centered around an individual longing for their past lover. Rapper Coogie is also expected to participate with a groovy featuring rap.

Furthermore, iScreaM Records musicians DJ Ginjo and IMLAY also participated in a remix version of Hyoyeon x DJ Raiden's "Think About Me", also set to be included in the upcoming single album release.  

Stay tuned for Hyoyeon x DJ Raiden's "Think About Me"!

0

