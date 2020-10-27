'2020 Melon Music Awards' confirmed for the first week of December

The '2020 Melon Music Awards' is officially confirmed for the first week of December, from December 2-5!

Many K-Pop fans know of the 'MMA's as one of the most prestigious year-end music award ceremonies in the Korean music scene, and this year's event will take place entirely online as a result of the COVID19 pandemic. This year marks the 'MMA's 15th consecutive year, and to commemorate, the awards will take place during four consecutive days, a.k.a 'MMA WEEK'.

The week-long event is expected to feature a series of special contents including exclusively curated playlists, a 'Melon Magazine', special interviews, etc. Anyone can tune in to the 'MMA 2020' through the Melon app, Kakao TV, YouTube, etc. Further details will be available soon via Melon's official website.

Stay tuned for attending artist lineup announcements for the 'MMA 2020'!