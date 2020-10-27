Highlight's Kikwang & A.C.E's Chan chosen as MCs of new Studio LuluLala variety show 'Idol Wonderland'

Idol sunbae-hoobaes Highlight's Kikwang and A.C.E's Chan will be working together as MCs of a brand new Studio LuluLala web variety program, 'Idol Wonderland'!

Produced jointly by JTBC (home to Studio LuluLaLa) and KT's Seezn, 'Idol Wonderland' is a new variety series dedicated to K-Pop idol group guests. Each episode, idol group guests will visit a specially designed theme park, where they can hang out virtually with their fans and fulfill global fans' wishes! This will mark Highlight member Kikwang's first activity since his return from mandatory military service earlier this year, as well as A.C.E member Chan's first main MC role debut.

'Idol Wonderland' is expected to premiere this November 18 at 9 PM KST via the Seezn app! Which idols do you want to see as guests?

