9

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Highlight's Kikwang & A.C.E's Chan chosen as MCs of new Studio LuluLala variety show 'Idol Wonderland'

AKP STAFF

Idol sunbae-hoobaes Highlight's Kikwang and A.C.E's Chan will be working together as MCs of a brand new Studio LuluLala web variety program, 'Idol Wonderland'!

Produced jointly by JTBC (home to Studio LuluLaLa) and KT's Seezn, 'Idol Wonderland' is a new variety series dedicated to K-Pop idol group guests. Each episode, idol group guests will visit a specially designed theme park, where they can hang out virtually with their fans and fulfill global fans' wishes! This will mark Highlight member Kikwang's first activity since his return from mandatory military service earlier this year, as well as A.C.E member Chan's first main MC role debut. 

'Idol Wonderland' is expected to premiere this November 18 at 9 PM KST via the Seezn app! Which idols do you want to see as guests?

  1. A.C.E
  2. Kikwang
2 652 Share 100% Upvoted

0

quark1239512,380 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Aww Chan staying booked. You love to see it.

Share

-1

coco_puffs-2,918 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
20 hours ago   14   2,671

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND