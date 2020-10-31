Henry feels the moment in latest 'coming soon' teaser image

Henry has revealed the latest teaser image for his comeback.



After surprising fans with "coming soon" teasers, Henry is feeling the moment in his latest teaser image. Fans also get a date for his comeback, November 18 KST, which is his first since "Don't Go" this past July.



In other news, Henry is starring in the upcoming season of 'Dramaworld', which premieres this December.



Stay tuned for updates on Henry.