Henry releases emotional 'Don't Go' MV for his new Chinese film 'Double World'

Henry has released a dramatic MV for "Don't Go (别离开)", an emotional OST for his upcoming Chinese film 'Double World (征途)'!

Henry will be making an eye-catching transformation as a male lead character in the new action-adventure/fantasy film, based off of a popular MMORPG game. But in addition to starring as a male lead character in 'Double World', Henry also took part in the film's OST with a solo track, adding to the emotional film experience.

Check out the full MV for Henry's dramatic ballad OST "Don't Go", above! Meanwhile, 'Double World' is slated to premiere on iQIYI in China, as well as on Netflix in select countries, this July 24.

