Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Singer Lim Young Woong to make a comeback in November with 'Hero'

Singer Lim Young Woong is making a comeback with 'Hero' this November.

On October 31, his label New Era Project released the image below teasing his upcoming single 'Hero', revealing the trot singer in an all-black outfit. The track, which is his first release in 7 months since "Now Trust Me", is expected to be featured in a car advertisement.

Lim Young Woong was named the winner of the highly popular competitive reality series 'Mr. Trot' earlier this year. 

Stay tuned for updates on Lim Young Woong.

