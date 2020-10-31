Singer Lim Young Woong to make a comeback in November with 'Hero'

Singer Lim Young Woong is making a comeback with 'Hero' this November.
On October 31, his label New Era Project released the image below teasing his upcoming single 'Hero', revealing the trot singer in an all-black outfit. The track, which is his first release in 7 months since "Now Trust Me", is expected to be featured in a car advertisement.
Lim Young Woong was named the winner of the highly popular competitive reality series 'Mr. Trot' earlier this year.
Stay tuned for updates on Lim Young Woong.
