Posted by germainej

B1A4 reveal spooky special video for 'Water Drop'

B1A4 have revealed a spooky special video for "Water Drop".

In the special clip, the B1A4 members are sitting in an abandoned laundromat when zombies come to join them. "Water Drop" is a track from the trio's fourth album 'Origine', which features "Like a Movie" as a title song.

Watch B1A4's "Water Drop" special clip above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

