Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Check out winners from the '2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards'

The '2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards' hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KCCA) takes place live later today on October 28 at 6 PM KST!

Each year during the 'Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards', the government recognizes excellent figures in popular entertainment who contributed to the advancement of South Korea's culture and arts. This year, a total of 20 teams were selected to receive the honors of: Order of Culture Merit (6 awards), President's Award (6 awards), Prime Minister's Award (8 awards), and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Award (9 awards). Check out the winners below!


Order of Cultural Merit

Actress Go Doo Shim

Actor Byun Hee Bong

Singer Yoon Hyang Gi

Voice Actor Song Do Soon

Scriptwriter Song Ji Na

Actor/Comedian Lim Ha Ryong

President's Award

Actress Kim Hee Ae

Actor Hyun Bin

TV Personality Kang Ho Dong

Musician Kim Ki Pyo

Scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee

Actor Chun Ho Jin

Prime Minister's Award

Actress Gong Hyo Jin

Actor Kang Ha Neul

Comedian Park Mi Sun

Musician Seventeen

Producer Shin Choon Soo

Actress Yoon Yoo Sun

Choreographer Choi Young Joon

Voice Actor Kim Yong Shik


Prime Minister's Award

Actor Ryu Soo Young

Comedian Jang Do Yeon

Singer Lim Young Woong

Actor Jung Sung Ha

Actor Jo Jae Yoon

Actress Jung Sung Hwa

Musician No Brain

Producer Lim Sang Choon

Voice Actress Kang Soo Jin

In addition, Seventeen and Junsu (XIA) will be holding congratulatory performances during the '2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards', streaming live via the KCCA's official YouTube. The broadcast will also air later on November 1 at 6 PM KST via SBS MTV

Congratulations to all!

