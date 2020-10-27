Check out winners from the '2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards'

The '2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards' hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KCCA) takes place live later today on October 28 at 6 PM KST!
Each year during the 'Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards', the government recognizes excellent figures in popular entertainment who contributed to the advancement of South Korea's culture and arts. This year, a total of 20 teams were selected to receive the honors of: Order of Culture Merit (6 awards), President's Award (6 awards), Prime Minister's Award (8 awards), and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Award (9 awards). Check out the winners below!
Order of Cultural Merit
Actress Go Doo Shim
Actor Byun Hee Bong
Singer Yoon Hyang Gi
Voice Actor Song Do Soon
Scriptwriter Song Ji Na
Actor/Comedian Lim Ha Ryong
President's Award
Actress Kim Hee Ae
Actor Hyun Bin
TV Personality Kang Ho Dong
Musician Kim Ki Pyo
Scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee
Actor Chun Ho Jin
Prime Minister's Award
Actress Gong Hyo Jin
Actor Kang Ha Neul
Comedian Park Mi Sun
Musician Seventeen
Producer Shin Choon Soo
Actress Yoon Yoo Sun
Choreographer Choi Young Joon
Voice Actor Kim Yong Shik
Prime Minister's Award
Actor Ryu Soo Young
Comedian Jang Do Yeon
Singer Lim Young Woong
Actor Jung Sung Ha
Actor Jo Jae Yoon
Actress Jung Sung Hwa
Musician No Brain
Producer Lim Sang Choon
Voice Actress Kang Soo Jin
In addition, Seventeen and Junsu (XIA) will be holding congratulatory performances during the '2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards', streaming live via the KCCA's official YouTube. The broadcast will also air later on November 1 at 6 PM KST via SBS MTV.
Congratulations to all!
