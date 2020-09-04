Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group announces debut team name + to include 7-members

Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group has freshly unveiled their official team name, ahead of their October debut!

On September 4, the agency revealed in an official statement, "The new face of Woollim, boy group DRIPPIN will be debuting this October. DRIPPIN will mark Woollim Entertainment's third boy group after INFINITE and Golden Child and includes former X1 member Cha Jun Ho."

Furthermore, according to the label, DRIPPIN will be made up of a total of 7-members. Many fans are used to the 6-member Woollim Rookies, including former 'Produce X 101' contestants Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Yun Sung, Kim Min Seo, Kim Dong Yoon, Joo Chang Wook, and Lee Hyup. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out who the 7th, unknown member of DRIPPIN is!

Meanwhile, DRIPPIN plan on kicking off a series of pre-debut intro films beginning this September 7, titled 'Allegory of DRIPPIN'. Ahead of the intro film series, be on the lookout for the launch of DRIPPIN's official SNS platforms very soon!



