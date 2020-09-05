K-pop songwriters Cosmic Sound & former RaNia member Cosmic Girl reveal details on music industry

K-pop songwriters Cosmic Sound and former RaNia member Cosmic Girl revealed details on the music industry.



Cosmic Sound and Cosmic Girl sat down with the YouTube channel AYO to discuss writing music for the K-pop industry as well as details on money. One comment asked about royalties from a chart-topping song, and as the writer of #1 tracks like San E and Raina's "A Midsummer Night's Sweetness", "Me You", "Bad Year", and "Mohae", Cosmic Sound responded, "If you top the chart and come back down, the amount is not that big."



He continued that songwriters make money from staying on music charts, adding, "Every song could be different, but if you are #1, you would earn around 20-30 million Won ($16,843.17 USD - $25,264.76 USD)." Cosmic Sound and Cosmic Girl then said, "Of course, it could be different for everyone, so we can't speak on behalf of all songwriters."



Watch the full interview video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

