These are 5 of the most promising rookie actors of 2020

The new season of fresh and exciting K-Dramas is upon us and along with it has come a host of new rookie actors. We have been keeping an eye out for them since last year and they have rightfully flourished, establishing their position as fresh faces with incredible talent in the industry. Here are some of the most promising rookie actors to look out for!

Byeon Woo Seok









Fans are already in love with this handsome hunk starring as Hae Hyo in ‘Record of Youth’. He gained popularity first with his role in ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’. Belonging to one of the most popular acting agency BH Entertainment, home to Lee Byung Woon, Han Ga In, Jin Goo, Han Ji Min, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Go Eun, Gong Seung Yeon, and others, there are high chances we’ll be seeing more of him in the future. You can see more of him on his Instagram @byeonwooseok.

Kim Young Dae









The heartthrob of school dramas, 24-year-old Kim Young Dae appeared in supporting roles in ‘Extraordinary You’ as well as ‘When the Weather Is Nice’ stealing the hearts of fans worldwide. Fans just can’t get enough of him and would love to see him play a bigger role, perhaps even a lead sometime soon in the future. Young Dae is currently all set to appear as Cha Soo Ho in the upcoming KBS Drama ‘If I Cheat, I Die’. Follow his journey on his Instagram account @youngdae0302.

Song Geon Hee









Song Geon Hee became a household name in Korea from his role as Park Young Jae in the megahit JTBC drama ‘Sky Castle’. He also appeared as Ong Seong Woo’s childhood best friend in ‘Moment At Eighteen’ as well as the young King in ‘Mystic Pop Up Bar’. He even acted in other immensely popular dramas ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Tale of Nokdu’. He's also currently appearing in the popular OCN drama 'Missing: The Other Side' as Thomas Cha! Follow him on his Instagram @songgeonhee.

Kim Do Wan









Kim Do Wan made everyone fall in love with him as the rebellious genius Jo Sang-Hoon in ‘Moment at Eighteen’ and Yoo Joo Hwan in ‘Tempted’. With his instant rise in popularity among fans of the shows, he bagged a role in ‘How to Buy a Friend’ starring fellow rookie actors Lee Shin Young (‘Crash Landing On You') and Shin Seung Ho (‘Moment At Eighteen’). Soon after he appeared in another K-Drama, ‘She Knows Everything’, and is all set to appear in Bae Suzy/Nam Joo Hyuk's ‘Start Up’ which is set to be released in October of 2020. We can’t wait to see more of him. Meanwhile, follow him on IG @kimdwan_.

Jung Gun Joo









The ever-charming Lee Dohwa from ‘Extraordinary You’ is an immensely talented rookie actor, having several supporting roles and even major roles in his bag. He has appeared in ‘Flower Ever After’, ‘W.H.Y: What Happened to Your relationship’, ‘Fork You Boss 2’, ‘The Best Ending’, and the latest, ‘Oh My Baby’. With all these amazing roles, he has racked up a global fanbase that can’t wait to see a drama with him as the lead. He’s now under Blossom Entertainment, home to gems like Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum so we can rest assured that we’ll see him taking on even more incredible roles in the future. Follow him on Instagram @jrjswn.

Some other rookie actors who have already gained incredible reputation and fame in 2020 are Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Shin Young, and Ki Do Hun. We wish all these actors the best of success in all of their future endeavors. Fighting!