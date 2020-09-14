Actress Oh In Hye has passed away on September 14th at the age of 36. She was showing signs of recovery, however, did not wake up in the end.

According to an exclusive report from Dispatch, the actress was found to be in a critical condition when she was discovered. Many fans were still hopeful until it was reported the actress could not regain consciousness.

Previously, it was reported that Oh In Hye had allegedly attempted suicide in her home in Song Do. An acquaintance had discovered the actress and called emergency services (119).

Oh In Hye was moved to the hospital immediately to receive emergency treatments and CPR. For a brief moment, she seemed to have recovered her breathing but in the end, could not recover fully and died of cardiac arrest.

The funeral for the actress will be held in private and the burial will take place on the 16th.

We send our condolences to Oh In Hye's loved ones.