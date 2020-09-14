Cignature unveils second concept photos for their title track "ARISONG" from their first EP album 'Listen and Speak'

Cignature is getting ready to release their first-ever EP album 'Listen and Speak' as they release the second concept photo for their title track "ARISONG".

On September 15 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment's girl group unveiled more concept photos for their upcoming 1st EP album 'Listen and Speak'. Previously, they released a group teaser photo, showing the cute school-girl vibe.

This time, Cignature revealed the individual concept photos of each member. Each member shows off their pure and innocent charms as they continue with the schoolgirl concept.

Stay tuned for the album drop to be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST!