Shinhwa Junjin's label confirms fall wedding date

Shinhwa Junjin's label has confirmed his wedding date.



After reports of Junjin's wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity fiancee, his label has confirmed he'll be officially tying the knot on September 13. The label stated, "It's a private wedding with only family and acquaintances, and it'll take place at an undisclosed location in Seoul."



This past May, Junjin surprised his fans after announcing he'll be getting married after 3 years of dating, and since then it's been revealed his bride-to-be is a flight attendant younger than him.



Junjin is the second Shinhwa member to get married following Eric in 2017. Congratulations to him and his fiancee once again!

