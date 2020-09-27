Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, and more tested and placed in quarantine after JTBC's 'Run On' staff tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member for JTBC's drama 'Run On' has tested postive for COVID-19.



The news was announced by the network on September 27 KST, with a representiative stating that filming was halted immediately, and all actors and staff members who were in the same place as the staff member in question, including Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, and Lee Bong Ryeon, are currently undergoing COVID-19 testing and quarantining as a preventative measure.





The results are expected to come out in midday on September 28. It is not yet know when filming will be resumed.



Meanwhile, 'Run On' is still in the production phase and scheduled to be released later this year.

