Shinhwa's Junjin postpones wedding ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic

Shinhwa's Junjin has postponed his wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Junjin's wedding was previously scheduled for September 13, but it's now been postponed in light of the pandemic. The private ceremony was planned to be held in Seoul with only family members and close acquaintances in person. 

The Shinhwa member's bride-to-be is currently a flight attendant, and Junjin previously expressed on his decision to marry her, "I'm confident that I can overcome any hardship with this person who is always positive and bright and gives me great strength."

Stay tuned for updates on Shinhwa and Junjin.

Hope everyone stays safe over there

