Shinhwa's Junjin to marry flight attendant girlfriend this fall!

Shinhwa's Junjin is officially tying the knot with his flight attendant girlfriend this fall!

On May 14, reports revealed Junjin and his fiancee, who's said to be a beautiful flight attendant, are currently in the midst of preparing for a wedding ceremony in October. This means he'll be the second Shinhwa member to walk down the aisle after Eric married actress Na Hye Mi in July of 2017.

In other news, Junjin recently appeared on MBN's 'Earth Defense Force'.

Congratulations to Junjin and his fiancee!

