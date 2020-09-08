1

SHINee's Taemin tops various charts with 3rd solo album

Taemin is dominating charts.

He released his 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' on the 7th. It's ranked #1 on the iTunes Top Album Charts in 20 different countries, including USA, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Finland, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabi, UAE, India, Malaysia, Bahrain, Vietnam, Thailand, and Kazakhstan. It also ranked #1 on the Hanteo, Yes24, and Hottracks' daily album charts, not to mention China's QQ Music's Digital Album Sales Chart and Japna's Line Music Album Top 100 Chart.

Congratulations to Taemin.

