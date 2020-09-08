Jackson becomes a partner for eSports group Victory Five

GOT7's Jackson now owns part of the eSports group Victory Five (V5).



V5 announced the partnership during the opening ceremony of their home stadium on September 7th. The group's owner Mario Ho attended the event and signed the partnership with Jackson, who surprised V5 with a scarf that symbolizes victory.

Lately, many stars in both China and Korea have been investing into eSports teams. In China, Jay Chou and Karry Wang both have interests in eSports.In Korea, Super Junior's Heechul and EXO's Sehun both have invested into eSports teams.