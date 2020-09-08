7

Posted by germainej

CL gets back up in 5th intro video teaser for comeback

CL has dropped her 5th intro video teaser for her comeback!

The intro video features the former 2NE1 member as she strikes a number of dramatic poses as well as the phrase, "Even if I fall 9 times, immediately get up 10."

As previously reported, the beats in CL's intro teasers are made for the idol by "Harlem Shake" hitmaker Baauer and up-and-coming musician Holly. CL is currently working on a new album, coming less than a year after her December 2019 project album 'In The Name Of Love'.

Check out CL's latest intro teaser video above!


