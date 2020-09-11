Seungri to undergo trial for 8 offenses in military court next week

Seungri will be undergoing trial for 8 offenses in military court next week.



According to reports on September 11, Seungri will undergo his first trial at the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province at 10AM on the 16th KST. It's been about 7 months since he was indicted as a civilian this past January, and the delay in the trial after his indictment was due to the former Big Bang member's enlistment for his mandatory military service and the change of courts from the Seoul Central District Court to the General Military Court of the Ground Operations Command.



As previously reported, his case was previously transferred to the 5th Army Command General Military Court, but it's said that it was then transferred to Ground Operations Command due to the gravity of his crimes. Seungri faces 8 charges, including violation of the Act on Aggravated Punishment, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, violation of the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Sex Trade, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Act.



Stay tuned for updates on Seungri's case.