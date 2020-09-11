CJ ENM confirms '2020 MAMA' is planned for this year

CJ ENM confirmed the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' is being planned for this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



On September 11, media outlets reported the '2020 MAMA' will be held in Korea this year after being held abroad since 2010. An official from CJ ENM then clarified, "We're planning to hold another 'MAMA' this year. The timing, venue, and details on how to proceed are currently under discussion. Nothing has been decided yet."



'MAMA' began as Mnet's 'Video Music Awards' in 1999 and made a change into the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' in 2009. Since 2010, the awards ceremony has been held in Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan.



Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 MAMA'.