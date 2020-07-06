Seungri will be under trial for eight offenses, including sex trafficking, at the Ground Operations Command

According to an exclusive report from the media outlet, News1, Big Bang's former member, Seungri (Lee Seung Hyun, 30), who was indicted on charges of arranging prostitution for investors and engaging in overseas gambling, will be tried at the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



The prosecution handed Seungri over to trial without physical detention in January. However, the date of the first trial has yet to be fixed due to changes in the court following his military enlistment.



According to an official from the Korean Army, on July 5, Seungri's case was assigned to the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Agreement Department. Seungri enlisted in the army back on March 9th. After five weeks of basic military training at the boot camp, Seungri was assigned to the subordinate unit of the 5th Corps.



Accordingly, the 26th Criminal Department of the Seoul Central District Court transferred the trial to the General Military Court of the Fifth Corps Command on May 15. However, the General Military Court of the 5th Corps Command did not directly take charge of the trial and transferred the Seungri case back to the General Military Court of the Ground Operations Command. A branch office of the General Military Court filed the case on June 23rd.



The exact reason for the transfer is unknown, but the transfer is said to be taken in consideration of the gravity of the issue. The transfer is seen as intended to conduct trials at higher-level units and deal with them in greater depth.



There are eight charges against Seungri that will be dealt with by the branch office of the General Military Court.



These are some of the eight violation as follows:

Δ Violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes

Δ Violation of the Food Sanitation Act

Δ Violation of the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes

Δ Filming for the Use of Cameras, etc.

Δ Violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Sex Trade, etc.

Δ Violation of the Foreign Exchange Act



No trial date has been set yet.



Seungri was previously indicted on charges for gambling several times in Las Vegas and other countries for about three and a half years, starting back from December 2013. He was also indicted on failing to report in advance while borrowing gambling funds in US dollars (violation of the Foreign Exchange Act).



Also included in the prosecution's indictment are allegations of arranging prostitution between September 2015 and January 2016 to overseas investors and sending pictures of women's bodies through Kakao Talk.



Yoo In Seok, the former CEO of Yuri Holdings, who ran the "Monkey Museum" with Seungri, admitted to the charges of arranging prostitution and embezzlement at the first hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court on May 15. Ms. Choi, a female employee of the entertainment establishment who was also handed over to trial, also admitted to the fact that she was involved in the alleged sex trade at the trial.



Netizens commented:

"What's the point of this, Seungri's going to get away with it...in the end, he will win."

"The Military Court won't be able to handle this case. They will just give him probation and that's it."

"Seungri is above the law. he's a dirty dog."

"Seungri needs to be punished for sure. He needs to get a minimum of ten years."



