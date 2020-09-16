9

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

New COVID19-positive case confirmed in main JTBC building

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on September 17, a new COVID19-positive case was confirmed with an employee working inside JTBC's main building in Mapo-gu.

One JTBC rep told reporters, "Earlier today, we were notified that an employee who works in the Sangam (Mapo-gu) building has tested positive for COVID19; the floor where this employee works has been shut down."

As a result, floors 13, 14, and 15 of JTBC's main building have been shut down, and all employees within these floors will be ordered to practice a 14-day period of self-quarantine. The main building's cafeteria and cafe have also been shut down. 

JTBC is currently confirming the employee's recent travel route and notifying any other employees who may have come in contact with this employee of the developments. 

  1. misc.
2 1,460 Share 90% Upvoted

1

Nct_and_Wayv3,867 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

This definitely ain't good. I hope it ain't gonna be a repeat of what the USA is going through.

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx4,785 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

ugh i hope the person recovers and that others aren't diagnosed with it, i really hope they are closer to a vaccine or something for this before flu season here in the u.s. starts to hit...this is just been one crappy f'n year

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Weki Meki
Weki Meki to make a comeback next month
1 hour ago   0   636
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi, Hwa Sa, Hyolyn, Jamie (Park Ji Min)
Idols Who Helped Improve The Female Body Image
6 hours ago   15   11,425

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND