New COVID19-positive case confirmed in main JTBC building

According to media outlet reports on September 17, a new COVID19-positive case was confirmed with an employee working inside JTBC's main building in Mapo-gu.

One JTBC rep told reporters, "Earlier today, we were notified that an employee who works in the Sangam (Mapo-gu) building has tested positive for COVID19; the floor where this employee works has been shut down."

As a result, floors 13, 14, and 15 of JTBC's main building have been shut down, and all employees within these floors will be ordered to practice a 14-day period of self-quarantine. The main building's cafeteria and cafe have also been shut down.

JTBC is currently confirming the employee's recent travel route and notifying any other employees who may have come in contact with this employee of the developments.

