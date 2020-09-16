GOT7's Youngjae warns, 'If you try to hack my account again I will find you'

On September 16, GOT7's Youngjae issued a warning against a potential SNS hacker.

In his post, Youngjae shared some behind-the-scenes photos from his 'Idol Radio' broadcast today. In his caption, he wrote, "Ah, so I think someone tried to hack my ID kekeke. So if you see anything weird being posted or if I 'liked' something, it's not me~ ^^ If you do it again, I will find you. I saw from where you tried to log in ^^."

Meanwhile, Youngjae is currently active as co-host of MBC's 'Idol Radio'.



