GOT7's Youngjae warns, 'If you try to hack my account again I will find you'

On September 16, GOT7's Youngjae issued a warning against a potential SNS hacker. 

In his post, Youngjae shared some behind-the-scenes photos from his 'Idol Radio' broadcast today. In his caption, he wrote, "Ah, so I think someone tried to hack my ID kekeke. So if you see anything weird being posted or if I 'liked' something, it's not me~ ^^ If you do it again, I will find you. I saw from where you tried to log in ^^."

Meanwhile, Youngjae is currently active as co-host of MBC's 'Idol Radio'. 

  1. GOT7
  2. Youngjae (GOT7)
1

ahgaseala8 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Hope the hacker will never success to hack Yongjae's phone! WHats wrong with people, really? *sigh

1

yvangelica1,755 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Seriously people need to grow up! Youngjae, find them and get rid of all those crazy sasaeng...

