Many are excited to visit Korea's largest theme park Everland after BTS's "Dynamite" performance for 'America's Got Talent'

The name Everland has been trending on various social media platforms as the global idol BTS performed their all English single "Dynamite" on the NBC audition program 'America's Got Talent' on September 17.

Everland is the largest theme park in South Korea. It's located at the Everland Resort in Gyeonggi Province. As the largest theme park in Korea, it received 5.85 million visitors annually before the COVID19 pandemic.

The reason Everland has been trending on social media platforms is it was revealed that BTS had performed "Dynamite" for 'America's Got Talent' at Everland. Many netizens have stated via social media that they had no plans to visit the theme park after the pandemic is over but now they do have a reason.

This is good news for Everland as well. The theme park has been greatly affected by the Coronavirus. There will not be a great change immediately due to the ban on tourism. However, the ripple effect of BTS will soon take place as soon as the pandemic is over.



It was reported that Everland actively reached out to BTS as the group was searching for a film location in Korea due to difficulties in traveling to the U.S. After the decision was finalized, BTS was to perform at the Everland's Laxville area, which was created with the motif of the 1960s United States. As a result, Everland gained worldwide attention and is regaining popularity.





