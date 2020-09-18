Netizens talk about Jimin, V, and Jungkook's glow up and fans say they feel like proud mothers seeing BTS's maknae line mature

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community various photos of the maknae line of BTS.

Members Jimin, V, and Jungkook all debuted at a young age with the group BTS. They each debuted at the Korean age of 18 and 16 respectively, with Jimin and V being the same age. Although they are global stars now before they were just cute boys in their teens still having the playfulness of a child when they first debuted.

This one netizen took a compilation of various photos of these three members from BTS's debut to their current photos. Many netizens and fans were able to see the vast growth that these three have gone through over the years.

The netizens are shocked by the members' growth while the fans state they feel like proud mothers watching the boys mature over the years.

Netizens' Commented:

"Jimin was like a puppy before but now he's like an elegant cat. lol."

"The maknae (Youngest) line really grew up well. They've grown so much and I'm so proud."



"I feel like crying to see these photos as they grew up."

"I'm so surprised with V and Jungkook honestly. They were so little and young but now they've gotten so manly."

"Jungkook still gave off a boyish image now but then I look at his old photos and he was really a baby."

"I'm so glad all the three of them grew up well. They have different vibes about each other. Taeyoung grew up really well. He looked so cute and just like a good-looking boy but now he's super handsome.

"The boys all debuted in their teens. Jungkook was super young. It's been many years so of course, they would grow up. But it's fascinating to see these photos all lined up."

