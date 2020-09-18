3

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) drop MV teaser for their last special album 'Umbrella'

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) dropped an MV teaser for their last special album 'Umbrella'.

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are set to debut in an 8-member group later this fall, and their special 'Umbrella' album will be their final release as a duo.

In the music video teaser, the two boys appear on the screen as they walk upon a small stage from two sides. Before the artists appear, the room is in darkness with only a fluffy lit cloud above the stage. 

H&D will be releasing the single on September 23 KST. So stay tuned for more updates!

I love Hangyul! H&D has always put out great music!

