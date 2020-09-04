g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung shares nostalgic video & photo with Rain from 15-years ago

On September 4, g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung shared an old, nostalgic post with his good friend and former JYP Entertainment labelmate, Rain!

Park Joon Hyung wrote, "Yo~ It's been a looong time since I had a film schedule with Rain~ BUT tonight at 9pm KST on JTBC, u can catch us on 'Hidden Singer' Git it! BBBAAAMMM!!! #It's already been 15 years since that photo and 17 years since that clip, dang #He's the same jokester then and now, and to us he'll always be the cute maknae but on stage he's too cool #I don't know how they'll edit 'Hidden Singer' but it was fun filming together #Fighting always."

In the short clip shared via Park Joon Hyung's latest Instagram post, Rain can be seen fooling around happily in front of the camera while g.o.d members Kim Tae Woo and Park Joon Hyung adjust their visuals. In the accompanying photo, Park Joon Hyung and Rain pose in front of a luxurious sports car.

