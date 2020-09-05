3

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

fromis_9 reveal Seoyeon, Saerom & Chaeyoung's teaser images for 'My Little Society'

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 revealed Seoyeon, Saerom, and Chaeyoung's teaser images for 'My Little Society'.

In the latest teasers, the 3 fromis_9 members dress in party outfits for the 'My Society' version of the concept photos. As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.

fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.

Take a look at fromis_9's latest teasers below!

﻿﻿
  1. fromis_9
0 285 Share 100% Upvoted
DPR Live, CL
CL & DPR Live tease upcoming collaboration?
46 minutes ago   0   1,291

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND