CL & DPR Live tease upcoming collaboration?

CL and DPR Live teased a possible collaboration in the works!

On September 5, DPR Live shared the below images on Instagram, showing the rapper and the former 2NE1 member together against a beautiful sky. The caption states the date, "Friday 9.5.2020," along with an emoji of a cherry. 

After seeing the photos of the two artists, fans are hoping a collaboration is coming. 

Stay tuned for updates on CL and DPR Live.

FRI 9.5.2020 +🍒+ 📸: @dprian

