CL and DPR Live teased a possible collaboration in the works!
On September 5, DPR Live shared the below images on Instagram, showing the rapper and the former 2NE1 member together against a beautiful sky. The caption states the date, "Friday 9.5.2020," along with an emoji of a cherry.
After seeing the photos of the two artists, fans are hoping a collaboration is coming.
Stay tuned for updates on CL and DPR Live.
5
0
Posted by48 minutes ago
CL & DPR Live tease upcoming collaboration?
CL and DPR Live teased a possible collaboration in the works!
0 1,307 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment