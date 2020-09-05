CL & DPR Live tease upcoming collaboration?

CL and DPR Live teased a possible collaboration in the works!



On September 5, DPR Live shared the below images on Instagram, showing the rapper and the former 2NE1 member together against a beautiful sky. The caption states the date, "Friday 9.5.2020," along with an emoji of a cherry.



After seeing the photos of the two artists, fans are hoping a collaboration is coming.



Stay tuned for updates on CL and DPR Live.



