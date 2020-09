Former BESTie member Dahye has revealed her latest 'Poison' teaser image.



In her latest teaser, Dahye gives a chic look under a purple light. 'Poison' is a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name, and Dahye will be dropping another teaser on September 21 KST before her single is out on the 25th.

