Yoon Mi Rae is the voice behind 'Lost' for 'Stranger' OST

Yoon Mi Rae is singing "Lost" for the 'Stranger 2' OST.

The music video above follows prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (played by Cho Seung Woo) as he chases after the truth. "Lost" is an electro-pop track with a heavy drum sound, and the lyrics express the agony of the prosecutor as he faces loneliness attempting to find justice.

Listen to Yoon Mi Rae's "Lost" above! Have you been keeping up with the 'Stranger 2' drama?

