Jessi confesses she didn't want to be on 'Real Men'

Jessi revealed she didn't want to be on 'Real Men'.



On the September 19th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Uhm Jung Hwa asked the Refund Sisters members what they would do if they didn't want to go to something in their schedule. Lee Hyori responded, "I wouldn't schedule it in the first place," and Jessi answered, "I'd go. I didn't want to go to 'Real Men'."



She continued, "I heard rumors in the beginning. Henry and Amber went before, and they said it was real. I thought, 'How real could it be?' It was so real. I cried. I can't speak Korean. It's so much more difficult to speak it in the military." Jessi added, "I've been there twice. I also did the tear gas test. That situation caused a stir. They told me to put the purifier up, and I put it on top of my head. I had a mental breakdown. I felt that I was going to die."



Lee Hyori commented, "I want to go. I should ask Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) to set it up."