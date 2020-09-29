Dawn talks about working with another mystery featuring artist + reveals full tracklist for his 1st mini album

4

Dawn has released the full tracklist for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'!

The upcoming album contains a total of 5 tracks, including the title track also called "DAWNDIDIDAWN" feat. Jessi, another track called "Still" feat. a mystery artist, plus "Ddanddara", "Swallowtail Butterfly", and "A Night Like Any Other Night". 

According to a brief commentary teaser snippet released along with the tracklist, Dawn had the chance to work with another secret featuring artist whom he has always wanted to work with. Particularly, Dawn mentioned that this mystery artist was a "hyung", and they both had opportunities to help each other while working on new music. 

Dawn's 1st mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN', his first comeback album since his solo debut last year, will be out on October 9 at 6 PM KST. 

