JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' to consider editing Block B's Park Kyung out of upcoming episode + more former classmates testify against the idol

On September 30, JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' spoke with media outlets in regard to Block B member Park Kyung's recent school bullying controversy.

A representative of 'Knowing Brothers' stated, "We have opened up discussions regarding potentially editing options of Park Kyung." Earlier this month, Park Kyung participated in a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' as a guest alongside his former 'Problematic Men' cast mates, Kim Ji Suk and Ha Suk Jin.

Furthermore, since the initial netizen 'A' spoke up with lengthy claims about Park Kyung's past as a school bully, other netizens 'B' and 'C' have also stepped up to provide testimony via SNS. One netizen 'B' said, "The only memory I have of Park Kyung is the image of me in tears, getting beaten in front of the storage cubbies, being dragged to a side street some distance from the school gate to have my belongings taken from me, him showing up in front of my house to ask me for money. He then moved away shortly after he was caught by the teacher smoking on school grounds."

In addition, another netizen 'C' curtly stated in an SNS post, "I went to the same school as Park Kyung. For a few years I wondered if I should speak up, but I didn't have any evidence or anyone who might be a witness and I was worried about facing countercharges so I just kept it to myself. But now, the thing that I knew would eventually come back to bite him has finally come out."



In response to the original netizen 'A's claims, Park Kyung has issued a personal apology via SNS, also revealing his intentions to apologize in person.

