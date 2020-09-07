BTS's RM continues to wow fans with his steady body build-up

It looks like BTS' RM is steadily working out!

On a popular community forum, a netizen made a post entitled "Looks like RM is building his body".

As early as February of this year, netizens started to notice that RM has been making steady changes to his body by increasing his muscle mass. Compared to this current look, RM in his pre-debut video logs used to say that he is "skinny like an anchovy".

In the forum, fans shared more comparative photos of RM during his debut days and now. It appears that the idol has exposed his abs without warning, consistently surprising his fans. One netizen wrote: "His bulk up doesn't look like it's been superficially added on as an image; he looks really good and healthy."

Meanwhile, a fan also shared a rather adorable GIF of the idol, in which his muscles are showing but RM remains "like a kid" after flinching in the water:

Other comments include:

"They say when you see him in real life, the camera doesn't do what it's supposed to do.. Idols are really skinny so even that much of a 'bulk up' looks 'normal' in real life."

"RM is sexy -- both his brains and his physique are my ideal types!"



"Why does he need a sexier body when his mind is already sexy"

"Don't forget the collarbones"

"It's not too much -- it's just right. Looks really healthy!"

