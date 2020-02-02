Netizens gush over BTS RM's bulk up transformation

Netizens gushed over RM's changing physique.

On a community forum, a BTS fan created a post that depicts a visual timeline of the group leader's physical transformation. From his earlier debut days to current times, RM had gone from a slim-type figure to a more muscular-toned figure, a definite 'bulk-up' process.

"The RM that I knew always had a figure of a slender model type," wrote one fan.

"Of course, his physique was always good, even back then, but it was more along the lines of 'good proportions' rather than a 'good (well-muscled) figure'."

"But then, after a certain point,"

"RM full-fledged started working out"

"He started to bulk up"

"And now even when he's looking his natural self"

"Or whenever he's wearing a suit"

"Even from the back"

"His bulk up is so apparent - he reached his peak at the Grammy's"

"As big as a door, RM - you walk the work-out road"

To this post, netizens left comments such as "Omg he looks so healthy! The very best toned figure", "When you see him in real life, you can tell even better; his face is really small but it's like his entire figure is good-looking", "Why do we only have one RM in the world?", "The bulk up was real at the Grammy's".

Did you also notice a change in RM's physique over the years?