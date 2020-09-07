Ghost9 reveals schedule plan to release debut album 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR'

Maroo Entertainment's new boy group has unveiled their debut schedule plan.

On September 8 KST, Ghost9 dropped the schedule to reveal the teasers for their 1st mini album, 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR'. According to the schedule, the boys will unveil individual teaser images starting from tomorrow, September 9 KST. In addition to the standard teasers, they will also reveal a Cinematic Work titled 'Door', as well as three visual film clips.

Are you excited for Ghost9's debut? The album will be released on September 23 at 6 PM KST.