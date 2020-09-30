23

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

BTS to perform at '2020 Billboard Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

BTS are performing at the '2020 Billboard Music Awards'.

BTS will be taking the 'Billboard Music Awards' stage for the third year in a row. They premiered "Fake Love" at the 2018 ceremony, and they performed "Boy with Luv" with Halsey in 2019. The Big Hit Entertainment group are performing once again, and they've also been nominated for 'Top-Duo Group' and 'Top Social Artist'. 

BTS were the first K-pop artists to win the 'Top-Duo Group' category last year, and they also took their third 'Top Social Artist' in 2019. 

In other news, BTS are dropping their upcoming album 'BE' on November 20.

The '2020 Billboard Music Awards' airs on October 14 at 8PM EST. 

  1. BTS
  2. 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
  3. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
  4. BMA
8 2,700 Share 74% Upvoted

3

keulleo97 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

ARMYs - the most spoiled fandom

waiting for our 7 kings to dominate BB once again.


Share

2

naazy5,110 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

That’s great! I hope they get to perform more than one song

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS to perform at '2020 Billboard Music Awards'
50 minutes ago   8   2,663
BTS
BTS to perform at '2020 Billboard Music Awards'
50 minutes ago   8   2,663

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND