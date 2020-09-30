BTS to perform at '2020 Billboard Music Awards'

BTS are performing at the '2020 Billboard Music Awards'.



BTS will be taking the 'Billboard Music Awards' stage for the third year in a row. They premiered "Fake Love" at the 2018 ceremony, and they performed "Boy with Luv" with Halsey in 2019. The Big Hit Entertainment group are performing once again, and they've also been nominated for 'Top-Duo Group' and 'Top Social Artist'.



BTS were the first K-pop artists to win the 'Top-Duo Group' category last year, and they also took their third 'Top Social Artist' in 2019.



In other news, BTS are dropping their upcoming album 'BE' on November 20.



The '2020 Billboard Music Awards' airs on October 14 at 8PM EST.

