BLACKPINK to start off YouTube's upcoming weekly music show 'Released'

BLACKPINK are starting off YouTube's upcoming weekly music show 'Released'.



YouTube is releasing a 16-episode series featuring artists every week, and each 15-minute episode will highlight music moments until an exclusive music video premieres on YouTube. The first featured artist is none other than BLACKPINK. The premiere episode of 'Released' will be released on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel on October 1 at 11:45PM EST.



BLACKPINK stated, "We're honored and happy to be the first on YouTube's new original content 'Released'. We hope it will be a great opportunity to celebrate our first full album 'The Album' with many global music fans."



Watch the teaser for 'Released' featuring BLACKPINK above!