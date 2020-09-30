TWICE unveil promotion calendar for October including their 2nd full album release and fifth anniversary celebration schedule

TWICE has officially begun preparing fans for their comeback as they release the promotion calendar for the month of October.

The month of October will be packed full of TWICE. Starting on October 5, the girl group will begin releasing materials in celebration of their fifth anniversary, which will be followed by comeback teasers of their upcoming second full album.

TWICE is scheduled to make their grand comeback on October 26 KST. Stay tuned and follow this schedule to catch all the special videos and teasers to come!