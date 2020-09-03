Actress Hwang Jung Eum files for divorce from husband of 4 years

Actress Hwang Jung Eum has filed for divorce from her husband of 4 years.



On September 3, Hwang Jung Eum's label announced the actress is divorcing her husband, pro-golfer Lee Young Don, after 4 years of marriage. C-JeS Entertainment stated, "It's true Hwang Jung Eum submitted an application for divorce mediation. We'll make sure that the 2 parties can negotiate their divorce smoothly. We ask for your understanding that details, such as the reason for the divorce, cannot be disclosed due to privacy."



Hwang Jung Eum and Lee Young Don married in February of 2016, and they welcomed their son in August of 2017.



In other news, Hwang Jung Eum recently starred in the KBS drama 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me'.