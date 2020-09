'Espoir' has revealed a new beauty pictorial featuring their muse, Joy.

On September 3, the brand unveiled a series of photos to promote a special line of products. The make-up products that Joy has worn for the pictorial will be on sale in physical stores for exactly one month, starting from today. In the photos, Joy perfects natural earthy tones and rosy accents.

This day also marks Joy's 25th birthday (in Korea), as she was born on September 3, 1996. Happy birthday to Joy!