Big Hit Entertainment reportedly seeking to acquire Zico's KOZ Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment is reportedly seeking to acquire Zico's label KOZ Entertainment.



According to reports on September 3, Big Hit has been looking to acquire KOZ Entertainment, an R&B label founded by Zico in 2019, earlier this year. Insiders stated, "Bang Si Hyuk has been actively discussing the acquisition with KOZ, and things have been moving in a positive direction."



Big Hit Entertainment has officially responded, "We're open to various opportunities, but nothing has been confirmed yet." If the deal goes through, KOZ Entertainment would be the next label to be acquired by BTS' label following Source Music and Pledis Entertainment.



Bang SI Hyuk and Zico recently worked together on Mnet's survival program 'I-LAND'.