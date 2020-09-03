8

15

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Big Hit Entertainment reportedly seeking to acquire Zico's KOZ Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment is reportedly seeking to acquire Zico's label KOZ Entertainment.

According to reports on September 3, Big Hit has been looking to acquire KOZ Entertainment, an R&B label founded by Zico in 2019, earlier this year. Insiders stated, "Bang Si Hyuk has been actively discussing the acquisition with KOZ, and things have been moving in a positive direction."

Big Hit Entertainment has officially responded, "We're open to various opportunities, but nothing has been confirmed yet." If the deal goes through, KOZ Entertainment would be the next label to be acquired by BTS' label following Source Music and Pledis Entertainment.

Bang SI Hyuk and Zico recently worked together on Mnet's survival program 'I-LAND'. 

  1. Zico
  2. BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
  3. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT
5 4,826 Share 35% Upvoted

2

Fnby10101,418 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Seems like Zico has gotten close with Bang PD, since he appeared on the I-land show. If this does happen then damn, Bighit really growing bigger.

Share

1

Fan_from_India400 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Way to go Big Hit 👋 👋👋

Awesome news if its true. Zico is a businessman so is Bang PD. They know what is good for their companies. Looking forward to great things from this partnership.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND