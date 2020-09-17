Actor Sung Hoon cast as lead in upcoming drama 'Marriage Story'

Actor Sung Hoon has been cast as the lead of the upcoming drama 'Marriage Story'.



On September 17, Sung Hoon's label confirmed the actor is starring in the new series, stating, "Sung Hoon is very honored to be able to participate in screenwriter Lim Sung Han's drama again. It'll be a chance for Sung Hoon to return the favor to screenwriter Lim Sung Han, who gave him the opportunity to debut as an actor." Sung Hoon previously starred as the lead of Lim Sung Han's 2011 series 'New Tales of Gisaeng', which put him in the limelight.



Lim Sung Han is known for dramas like 'Miss Mermaid' and 'Princess Aurora', and Sung Hoon recently most recently starred in the drama 'Level Up' and the film 'Are We in Love?'.



Stay tuned for updates on Sung Hoon and 'Marriage Story'.

