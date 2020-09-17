1

Pink Sweat$ drops '17' remix feat. Seventeen's DK & Joshua

Pink Sweat$ has dropped his remix of "17" featuring Seventeen's DK and Joshua.

DK and Joshua provide Korean vocals for the remix of the track, which was previously released as a part of the English singer's EP 'The Prelude' earlier this year. "17" is about young romance that lasts and hoping things never change. 

Listen to Pink Sweat$'s "17" remix feat. DK and Joshua above and the original below.


aww this sounded so good I love joshua and dk!

